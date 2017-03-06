Palasyo iginiit na pawang gawa-gawa lamang ang mga alegasyon ni Lascanas vs DU30

IGINIIT ng Palasyo na pawang gagawa-gawa lamang ang mga ibinunyag ni SPO3 Arturo Lascanas matapos naman niyang idiin si Pangulong Duterte sa Davao Death Squad (DDS).

“It is out of character for the President to order the killing of a woman, pregnant or not, and for that matter any person. He is outraged by any extra-judicial killing. Neither will he tolerate it. He abhors any violation of the Constitution or any law,” sabi ni Presidential Chief Lega Counsel Salvador Panelo.

Idinagdag ni Panel na pawang naaayon sa Konstitusyon ang ginagawa ni Duterte.

“Anything he does as President is pursuant to the constitutional duty of serving and protecting the people imposed on him by the basic charter,” ayon kay Panelo.

Sinabi pa ni Panelo na may pagkakaiba rin sa naging pahay ni Lascanas sa kanyang press conference at kanyang affidavit na ginawa bago ang kanyang paglantad sa publiko.

“And he admitted that he had no personal knowledge of the killings and that he was only assuming. This admission he also made upon questioning of Sen. (Alan Peter) Cayetano.