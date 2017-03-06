Trak sumalpok sa bahay, motor; 6 patay, 3 sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Anim katao ang nasawi habang tatlo pa ang nasugatan nang sumalpok ang isang trak sa kabahayan at motorsiklo sa hangganan ng Malinao at Tabaco City, Albay, Linggo ng hapon. Kabilang sa mga nasawi ang driver ng trak na si Orlando Campo at mga helper niyang sina Rommel Nantes at James Romero, ayon sa ulat ng Albay provincial police. Nasawi rin ang driver ng motor na si Albert Baroga at mga angkas niyang sina Jasmine Boringot at Clark Camiro, 6. Sugatan naman ang mga residenteng sina Jason Bonganay, 28; Daniel Bonganay, 57; at Jeffrey Bonganay, 32. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-2:30 sa bahagi ng National Road na nasa hangganan ng Brgy. Estancia, Malinao, at Brgy. Quinastillojan, Tabaco City. Minamaneho ni Campo ang trailer truck (BUF-792) mula Ligao City patungong Tabaco, nang sumalpok sa kabahayan at motorsiklo, ayon sa ulat. Dinala sa Ziga Hospital ang mga sugatan. Inaalam pa ang sanhi ng insidente. (John Roson)

