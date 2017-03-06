Duterte tinanggap na ang pagbibitiw ni Berberabe Bandera

TINANGGAP na ni Pangulong Duterte ang pagbibitiw ni Pag-IBIG Fund President at CEO Darlene Marie B. Berberabe.

Itinalaga naman ni Duterte bilang officer-in-charge (OIC) ng Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF) si Acmad Rizzaldy Moti.

Ipinaalam ni Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea kay Moti ang kanyang pagkakatalaga bilang OIC noong Pebrero 28, 2017.

Si Berberabe ay itinalaga sa Pag-IBIG Fund ni dating Vice President Jejomar Binay.

