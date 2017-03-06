P215M jackpot ng Ultra Lotto By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P215 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 sa bola bukas ng gabi (Martes).

Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang tumaya sa winning number combination na 21-34-58-14-57-09 na lumabas noong Linggo.

Umabot sa P32.2 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya para sa naturang bola. Sa bawat P1 itinataya sa lotto, 55 sentimos ang napupunta sa Prize Fund, 30 sentimos sa Charity Fund, at ang nalalabi sa gastusin sa operasyon ng lotto.

Samantala nanalo naman ng tig-P146,680 ang 11 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numerong lumabas.

Tig-P1,980 naman ang tinamaan ng 650 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 15,107 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

