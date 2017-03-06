Babaeng kadete nanguna sa PMA Class 2017; 7 iba pang babae nasa Top 10 Inquirer

ISANG babaeng kadete ang nanguna ngayong taon sa mga magtatapos sa Philippine Military Academy (PMA).

Numero uno si Cadet First Class Rovi Mairel Martinez, ng Cabanatuan City, sa 167 miyembro ng Sanggalang ay Lakas at Buhay Para sa Kalayaan Ng Inang Bayan (SALAKNIB).

Pitong iba pang babaeng kadete ang nasa Top 10 kabilang na sina C1C Eda Glis Marapao, ng Baguio City (3rd), C1C Cathleen Jovi Baybayan, San Fernando City, Pampanga(4th), C1C Shiela Joy Jallorina, Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya (5th), C1C Sheila Marie De Guzman, ng Manaoag, Pangasinan (7th), C1C Joyzy Funchica, Butuan City (8th), C1C Resie Jezreel Hucalla, ng Nabunturan, Compostela Valley (9th) at C1C Catherine Mar Gonzales, ng Zamboanga City (10th).

Dalawa lamang na lalaking kadete ang nakapasok sa Top 10, kabilang sina Philip Viscaya, ng Ligao City, Albay (2nd) at C1C Emmanuel Canlas, ng Lubao, Pampanga (5th).

Tinatayang 63 babaeng kadete ang magtatapos ngayong Marso, na siyang pinakamaraming naitala sa kasaysayan ng PMA. “Cadet Martinez is the fourth female to top a graduating class since the academy graduated the seven female cadets in 1997,” sabi ni LtGen Donato San Juan II.

