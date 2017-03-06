GMA writer na-bash nang todo dahil sa kontrobersyal na ‘monoblock’ By Alex Brosas Bandera

CASHING in on the controversial monoblock meme ng isang fantaserye ng Siyete, patol kung patol ang isang writer. Todo explain ang Suzette Something sa kumalat na photo ng monoblock na nakasama sa photo ng dalawang cast members. Turn off na turn off ang mga utaw kay Suzette Something dahil obvious naman daw na ginagawa niya ito para mapag-usapan ang show niyang palaging talo sa FPJ’s Ang Probinsiyano. Mula kasi nang umalis ang anak ni Robin Padilla na si Kylie Padilla sa show ay hindi na pinag-usapan ang programa. “Pati meme pinapatulan para lang mapag usapan.” “Amusing nga yung meme eh tapos ang defensive nila.” “Todo react naman sa meme tong suzette! Ikakasira ba ng show nyo yan?!”

