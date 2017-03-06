Tambalang Bea-Ian lumelebel sa KathNiel, JaDine at LizQuen By Alex Brosas Bandera

GRABE ang kilig ng televiewers sa mga kaganapan sa A Love To Last. Nakakatuwa ang eksenang may bagong pasok na liaison officer. Officemates of Andrea (Bea Alonzo) feel that she’s a threat sa budding romance between Andeng and Anton (Ian Veneracion). Lumelebel daw ang tambalan ng dalawa sa KathNiel, JaDine at LizQuen. Nakakaloka ang eksenang sinundan nina Bea at Matet sina Ian at ang bagong liaison officer na nagkape sa isang resto. Nakakaaliw ang eksena ng apat lalo na noong ihatid ni Anton ang bagong liaison officer sa kanyang kotse. Ang pinakanakakakilig para sa viewers ay nang gawaran ng goonight kiss ni Anton si Andeng.

