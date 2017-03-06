Sikat na aktor nagkakaedad na pero wala pa ring dyowa, bakla nga ba? By Cristy Fermin Bandera

NAKAKATAWA ang kuwento tungkol sa isang magandang young actress at sa isang super-guwapong aktor. Matagal silang nagkatrabaho, pangarap ng girl na makasama sa isang pelikula ang guy, natupad naman ang kanyang pangarap. Kapag magkaharap sila ay natutunaw sa sobrang kakiligan ang young actress, wala raw kasing mali sa mukha ng kanyang pangarap na aktor, walang anggulo ang kanyang kapareha. Kuwento ng aming source, “Siguro, habang tinititigan niya ang super-guwapong actor, e, tinatanong din niya ang sarili niya kung bakit may mga kuwentong lumalabas na hindi tunay na lalaki ang partner niya! “Hindi ‘yun mawawala, e. Curious siyempre siya kung bakit ayaw mamatay-matay ng kuwento, samantalang kung kaguwapuhan ang pagbabasihan, e, wala talagang makatatalo sa kasama niya sa movie,” sabi ng aming impormante. Natural, pinaglalaruan ng ibang tao ang sitwasyon, may nagtanong sa young actress kung kahit minsan lang ba ay hindi nagparamdam ang kanyang leading man na may gusto sa kanya? “Mabilis ang sagot ng girl, hindi raw. Basta maayos daw ang takbo ng work nila, nagkukuwentuhan daw naman sila kapag break, pero hanggang du’n lang ‘yun! “Malinaw ang sabi ng girl, nagkukuwentuhan lang sila, ‘yun lang daw talaga ang totoo!” napapailing na kuwento ng aming source. Nagkakaedad na ang aktor, pero hanggang ngayo’y binata pa ito, wala pa ring pahimakas na may karelasyon na itong ihahatid sa altar. Pagtatapos ng aming source, “Tama naman ang sinabi ng girl, walang mali sa face ng partner niya. Kahit sino naman, ganu’n ang sinasabi tungkol sa guy. “Pero malay naman natin, baka isang araw, e, sorpresahin na lang niya tayo. Wala nang mahabang kuwento, basta may pakakasalan na pala siya. Shock boogie sigurado ang lahat kapag nangyari ‘yun!” Bradly Guevarra at Tita Nene Ulanday, siguradong hindi kayo mauupo ngayon sa Row 4 na katabi ang mabahong basurahan dahil kilalang-kilala n’yo kung sino ang guwapong aktor na ito, promise!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.