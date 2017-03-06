Mommy ni Piolo botong-boto kay Shaina; totoo at di peke ang relasyon
12:10 am | Monday, March 6th, 2017
BOTONG-BOTO ang mommy ni Piolo Pascual kay Shaina Magdayao. Ito ang diretsong inamin ng Kapamilya heartthrob nang matanong tungkol sa relasyon nila ng Kapamilya actress.
Sey ni Papa P, feeling naman daw niya ay gusto ng kanyang Mommy Amelia si Shaina para sa kanya. “Yes! Boto din ako sa kanya,” ang natatawang chika ni Piolo pagkatapos ng presscon ng bago niyang movie na “Northern Lights: A Journey To Love.”
Hiningan din siya ng reaksiyon tungkol sa naging pahayag ni Shaina nang aminin niya sa madlang pipol na limang taon na silang “exclusively dating”. Sabi ng dalaga, chilax lang daw sila ni PJ sa ngayon.
“Shaina and I really talked about it. What’s important, I said, is what you say is true and sincere. So whatever we have, whatever we talked about ay okay na yon,” chika ni PJ.
“There is some bashing, a lot of comments. What’s good about all of this is that…what is important is we know what is true and we are okay,” dagdag pa niya.
Sa ngayon, parehong busy ang dalawa sa kani-kanilang career. Bida si Shaina sa kontrobersyal na afternoon series ng ABS-CBN na The Better Half with Denise Laurel, JC de Vera and Carlo Aquino habang todo promo na ngayon si Piolo sa “Northern Lights,” na mapapanood na sa mga sinehan simula March 29 directed by Dondon Santos.
Bukod dito, magsisimula na rin ang shooting ng reunion movie nina Piolo at Toni Gonzaga.
Speaking of “Northern Lights” under Regal Entertainment at Star Cinema, excited na si Piolo sa nalalapit na showing nito, espesyal para sa kanya ang pelikula dahil nakaka-relate siya sa kuwento nito.
Bukod pa yan sa first time niyang makakasama ang magaling na Kapamilya actress na si Yen Santos at ang child star na si Raikko Mateo.
