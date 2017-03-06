Mommy ni Piolo botong-boto kay Shaina; totoo at di peke ang relasyon

“Shaina and I really talked about it. What’s important, I said, is what you say is true and sincere. So whatever we have, whatever we talked about ay okay na yon,” chika ni PJ.

“There is some bashing, a lot of comments. What’s good about all of this is that…what is important is we know what is true and we are okay,” dagdag pa niya.

Sa ngayon, parehong busy ang dalawa sa kani-kanilang career. Bida si Shaina sa kontrobersyal na afternoon series ng ABS-CBN na The Better Half with Denise Laurel, JC de Vera and Carlo Aquino habang todo promo na ngayon si Piolo sa “Northern Lights,” na mapapanood na sa mga sinehan simula March 29 directed by Dondon Santos.

Bukod dito, magsisimula na rin ang shooting ng reunion movie nina Piolo at Toni Gonzaga.