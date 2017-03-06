Quarterfinals target ng Cafe France By Angelito Oredo Bandera

Mga laro ngayon (JCSGO Gym, Cubao)

3 p.m. Batangas vs Tanduay

5 p.m. Café France vs AMA

Team Standings: Cignal (7-1); Racal (5-1); Cafe France (5-1); AMA (5-3); Tanduay (3-3); JRU (3-4); Batangas (3-4); Wangs (3-5); Victoria (1-6); Blustar (0-7) ITATATAYA ng Café France ang apat na sunod nitong pagwawagi sa paghahangad na makasungkit ng silya sa quarterfinal round ngayon sa 2017 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup.

Makakasagupa ng Café France ang mapanganib na AMA Online Education umpisa alas-5 ng hapon sa JCSGO Gym sa Cubao, Quezon City.

Bukod sa silya sa playoffs ay hangad din ng Bakers na makapagtapos sa Top Two spots sa elims para magkaroon ng awtomatikong puwesto sa semis.

Patuloy na aasahan ng Café France sina Paul Desiderio, Michael Calisaan, at Rod Ebondo habang ang Ama, na naghahanap din ng puwesto sa quarterfinals, ay pinamumunuan nina Jeron Teng at Juami Tiongson. —Angelito Oredo

