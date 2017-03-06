Tumbok Karera Tips, March 06, 2017 (@METRO TURF)

Race 1 : PATOK – (8) Rio Grande; TUMBOK – (7) Warlock/Warrior Baby; LONGSHOT – (3) Count Me In

Race 2 : PATOK – (2) Dangerous Willie / Born Unto Battle; TUMBOK – (1) Expressman / Limbo’s Pet; LONGSHOT – (10) Galing From Afar

Race 3 : PATOK – (4) Gee’s Prize; TUMBOK – (10) Lakewood; LONGSHOT – (2) Becker

Race 4 PATOK – (2) Fire Bull; TUMBOK – (8) Royal Reign / Gannicus; LONGSHOT – (4) magic In The Air / Suave Saint

Race 5 PATOK – (10) Lord Gee; TUMBOK – (8) Total Defiance / Magnus; LONGSHOT – (5) Mid Summer Night / Magic Square

Race 6 PATOK – (4) Nicole’s Pet; TUMBOK – (6) Joy Joy Joy / Faithfully; LONGSHOT – (5) Fireworks

Race 7 PATOK – (2) Jersy Jewel; TUMBOK – (6) Atinkupung Singsing; LONGSHOT – (1) Dance Lively

Race 8 PATOK – (1) Gintong Lawin; TUMBOK – (3) Himig; LONGSHOT – (9) Warrior Flame

