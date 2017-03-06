Generosity in times of misfortune

Monday March 6, 20171st Week of Lent

1st Reading: Lev 19:1–2, 11–18 Gospel: Mt 25:31–46

Jesus said to his disciples, “When the Son of Man comes in his glory with all his angels, he will sit on the throne of his Glory. All the nations will be brought before him, and as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats, so will he do with them, placing the sheep on his right and the goats on his left.“The King will say to those on his right: ‘Come, blessed of my Father! Take possession of the kingdom prepared for you from the beginning of the world. For I was hungry and you fed me, I was thirsty and you gave me drink. I was a stranger and you welcomed me into your house. I was naked and you clothed me. I was sick and you visited me. I was in prison and you came to see me.’“Then the good people will ask him: ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and give you food; thirsty and give you drink, or a stranger and welcome you, or naked and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to see you?’ The King will answer, ‘Truly, I say to you: whenever you did this to these little ones who are my brothers and sisters, you did it to me.’“Then he will say to those on his left: ‘Go, cursed people, out of my sight into the eternal fire which has been prepared for the devil and his angels! For I was hungry and you did not give me anything to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me nothing to drink; I was a stranger and you did not welcome me into your house; I was naked and you did not clothe me; I was sick and in prison and you did not visit me.’“They, too, will ask: ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry, thirsty, naked or a stranger, sick or in prison, and did not help you?’ The King will answer them: ‘Truly, I say to you: whatever you did not do for one of these little ones, you did not do for me.’And these will go into eternal punishment, but the just to eternal life.”

D@iGITAL-EXPERIENCE

(Daily Gospel in

the Assimilated

Life Experience)

A man inside the Church complained to God saying, “I couldn’t even buy for myself a good pair of shoes”. Suddenly he saw a woman on a wheelchair absorbed in prayer beneath the cross. Moved by the sight, he prayed: “How mean of me to be asking for shoes when I haven’t even thanked you, God, for these two healthy feet for my use!”

Each time you feel the bite of misfortune, remember that somebody out there may be envious of your situation. Open your eyes to the miseries of your neighbor. Realize how blessed you are yet how shamelessly ungrateful. For if that less fortunate neighbor were in your situation, he’d dedicate his life to God in total devotion. – (Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., DM.

