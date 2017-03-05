Gumigimik? Kris naaksidente sa taping habang nagpapakain ng manok

NAAKSIDENTE si Kris Aquino sa taping ng bago niyang travel show na #TripNiKris.

Sa kanyang Instagram account kanina, ibinalita ng TV host na natigil ang taping nila matapos mahulugan ng metal fence ang paa niya habang nagpapakain ng mga manok.

Kuwento ni Kris, “Na cut short ang taping ng #TripNiKris. You know me, favorite ako ng weird accidents.

“While touring the organic lettucefarm in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija, and while feeding the free range chickens, nahulugan ang left foot ko nung metal fence in the cover picture.

“Siempre camera was rolling so tiniis ko. Pero OMG, ang bigat & my left foot absorbed the full weight.

“Thank you Dr. Niño Buenaventura from the ER of Immaculate Conception Medical Center for taking care of me.

“Thank you to my producer Tita Dory Morales for being compassionate & letting me go home so that I can rest my foot for the next 2 days for the swelling & bruising to subside.”