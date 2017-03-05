PBB Season 7 big winner sino kaya? BANDERA POLL: Si Maymay raw Bandera

SINO kaya ang tatanghaling big winner ng Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7 finals ngayong Linggo ng gabi? Mula sa pitong finalist ay nauwi na lang sa apat ang mga kasali grand finals na kinabibilagan ng mga bagets na sina Maymay Entrata, Kisses Delavin, Yong Muhajil, at Edward Barber. Malalaman mamaya kung sino sa apat na ito ang pipiliin na winner sa popular reality tv show na itinatanghal ng ABS-CBN, para mag-uuwi ng P1 milyong cash prize. Samantala, ilang oras bago pa magsimula ang programa para sa final episode ng PBB Season 7, gumawa ang Bandera ng poll sa Twitter, para pulsuhan kung sino sa tingin ng mga followers nito ang mananalo mamayang gabi. Sa halos 5,000 bumoto sa poll na may tanong na: “Sino sa tingin ninyo ang magiging PBB Lucky Season 7 Big Winner tonight?”, nakakuha si Maymay Entrata ng 63 porisyento nang kabuuang 4,698 na boto. Sinusundan si Maymay ni Kisses Delavin na nakakuha naman ng 29 porsiyento, habang may 5 porsiyento namang nakuha si yong Muhajil at 3 porsiyento kay Edward Barber.

