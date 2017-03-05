18 Abu Sayyaf patay sa opensiba-AFP By John Roson Bandera

AABOT hanggang 18 mga myembro ng Abu Sayyaf ang napatay sa patuloy na opensiba sa bandidong grupo sa Sulu at Basilan sa mga operasyon para mailigtas ang mga bihag ng teroristang grupo, ayon sa mga opisyal ng militar. Sinabi ni Major General Carlito Galvez, Armed Forces Western Mindanao Command chief, na 14 na bandido ang napatay, anim ang sugatan, samantalang apat ang naaresto sa dalawang probinsiya simula Peb. 21. Walang mga katawan ang narekober matapos ang mga engkuwentro, ngunit kinumpirma ng mga tropa ang pagkamatay ng mga ito sa pamamagitan ng mga lokal na resident, ayon kay Galvez. Sinabi ni Col. Cirilito Sobejana, commander ng AFP Joint Task Force Sulu, na apat pang miyembro ng Abu Sayyaf ang napatay kahapon ng umaga at nakita ng mga sundalo ang mga katawan nito. Nangyari ang pinakahuling sagupaan sa Brgy. Lumipad, Talipao, Maimbung, ganap na alas-4:30 ng umaga habang biniberipika ng Special Operations Group ng Marines ang impormasyon na naispatan ang mga bandido sa naturang lugar simula pa noong Sabado, ayon pa kay Sobejana. Narekober ng mga tropa ng gobyerno ang pitong malalakas na armas, kasama na ang mga grenade launchers, sabi no Sobejana. Nagresulta rin ang sagupaan sa Basilan at Sulu sa pagkakarekober ng mga armas ng Abu Sayyaf, kasama na ang mga improvised bomb, sabi ni Galvez.

