Palasyo ikinalungkot ang pagkakita ng katawan ng pinugutang German national

“The Philippine government is deeply saddened but resolved as ever to respond to the recent discovery of the body of Mr. Jurgen Kantner, a German national,,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

“Mr. Kantner’s remains were discovered yesterday (Sabado) by Marine Battalion Landing Team 3 under the Joint Task Force Sulu, according to a report by Marine Colonel Edgard Arevalo, Chief of AFP Public Affairs Office,” dagdag pa ni Abella.

Nangako naman si Abella na hindi titigil ang gobyerno hanggat hindi napapanagot ang bandidong Abu Sayyaf sa mga krimen nito.

”President Duterte has declared time and again that terrorism is the twin scourge of narco-politics, and that this government will leave no stone unturned in squarely addressing the evils of extremism and plain banditry,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Pinugutan si Kantner matapos namang magbayad ng P30 milyong ransom na hinihingi ng teroristang grupo. ”We reiterate our sincere sympathies to the family of Mr. Kantner, as well as to the rest of the German people, for this modern-day cruelty. Rest assured these mindless acts will not go unpunished,” sabi pa ni Abella.