Tax free overtime pay, night shift pay By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Nais ng isang solon na gawing tax free ang overtime pa at night shift pay.

Sumulat si Makati Rep. Luis Campos Jr., kay House committee on ways and means chairman Dakila Cua upang ihabol ang kanyang panukala sa dinidinig na tex reform package kung saan ibababa ang income tax pero itataas ang buwis sa produktong petrolyo at iba pa.

“We are convinced that freeing from income taxes all the overtime and graveyard shift wages received by salaried employees would give even more meaning to the President’s strategy to adopt a fairer tax system,” ani Campos.

Ang overtime pay ay dagdag na kita sa mga nagtatrabaho ng lagpas sa walong oras samantalang ang night shift premium ay dagdag ba bayad sa mga nagtatrabaho ng 10 ng gabi hanggang 6 ng umaga.

“Our sense is, whatever revenue is waived on account of the additional exemptions would be recaptured by government anyway, since salaried employees would simply spend the extra take home pay on personal or household consumption that is subject to the 12 percent value-added tax,” ani Campos.

Sa kasalukuyan ay kasama ang overtime at night shift pay sa tinatapyasan ng buwis na hanggang 32 porsyento.

Sa ilalim ng House bill 4774 na isinusulong ng Malacanang, gagawing hanggang 25 porsyento na lamang ang ipapataw na income tax.

