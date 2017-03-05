Graft vs gov ng Capiz, anak By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Dalawang kaso ng graft ang isinampa ng Office of the Ombudsman laban sa gubernador ng Capiz at kanyang anak kaugnay ng paghingi umano ng pera sa contractor kapalit ng pagpapalabas ng bayad para sa itinayo nitong ospital.

Sa Sandiganbayan diringgin ang mga kaso laban kina Capiz Gov. Victor Tango Sr., at kanyang anak na si Vladimir Tanco, security officer sa Office of the Provincial Governor.

Ayon sa kasong isinampa, humingi umano ang mag-ama ng P3 milyon kay Leodegario Labao Jr., may-ari ng Kirskat Venture na nagtayo ng Mambusao District Hospital.

Ang tseke ay ipinangalan umano ni Labao kay Vladimir. Ipinasok naman ito ni Vladimir sa kanyang bank account sa United Coconut Planters Bank Roxas City branch noong Setyembre 22, 2011.

“…. which amount was released by Labao in connection with and in consideration for the release of payments that are due to Kirskat Venture under the Contracts of Agreement with the provincial government of Capiz for the construction of Mambusao District Hospital, where in Tanco has to intervene under the law in his official capacity in the approval and release of of the payment…” saad ng reklamo.

Inirekomenda ng Ombudsman and tig-P30,000 piyansa sa mag-ama para sa kanilang pansamantalang kalayaan.

Kasama sa ipatatawag na testigo ng prosekusyon si Labao.

