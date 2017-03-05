Magnitude 5.9 lindol sa Surigao

Niyanig ng lindol na may lakas na magnitude 5.9 ang Surigao City ngayong umaga, ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Naramdaman ang lindol alas-8:08 ng umaga at ang sentro nito ay 13 kilometro sa timog ng Surigao City. May lalim itong 13 kilometro at sanhi ng paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar.

Nagresulta ito sa Intensity VI paggalaw sa Surigao City. Intensity IV sa Limasawa at San Ricardo sa Southern Leyte, Intensity III sa San Juan at San Francisco sa Southern Leyte at Intensity II sa General Luna sa Surigao del Norte at Ormoc City.

Ang mga instrumento naman ng Phivolcs ay nakapagtala ng Intensity VII sa Surigao City at Intensity I sa Borongan Eastern Samar at Palo, Leyte.

Nagbabala ang Phivolcs ng aftershock sa paggalaw na ito.

Alas-9:14 ng umaga ay naitala ng Phivolcs ang magnitude 3 aftershock. Ang sentro nito ay walong kilometro sa bayan ng Basilisa sa Surigao del Norte. May lalim itong 24 kilometro.

Nagresulta ito sa Intensity III paggalaw sa Surigao City.

