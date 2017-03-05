Senior citizen patay, 25 pa sugatan sa malakas na afterschock sa Surigao Inquirer



lindol na tumama sa Surigao City. PATAY ang isang 65-anyos na babae matapos atakihin sa puso matapos ang malakas na 5.9 magnitude nalindol na tumama sa Surigao City. Sa ulat ng Radyo Inquirer 990AM, sinabi nito na batay sa pahayag ng Philippine News Agency, kinilala ang biktima na si Socorro Cenes, residente ng Narciso st. kanto ng Lopez Jaena st., Surigao City. Nagtamo naman ang 25 katao ng mga bahagyang sugat at pawang ginagamot sa Caraga Regional Hospital, ayon pa sa ulat. Gumuho ang dalawang bahay sa Barangay Sabang dahil sa nangyaring lindol. Naramdaman din ang lindol na umuga sa Surigao del Norte sa Souther Leyte. Naranasan ang intensity VI sa Surigao City, intensity IV sa Limasawa at San Ricardo, Southern Leyte, intensity III sa San Juan at San Francisco Southern Leyte, at intensity II sa General Luna, Surigao del Norte at Ormoc City. Itinuring ng Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) ang pagyanig bilang malakas na aftershock ng 6.7 magnitude quake na tumama sa Surigao.

