Nabitin ka ba sa #MaineCelebration?

IT seems like madaming fans ang nadisappoint sa birthday celebratio ni Maine Mendoza last Saturday sa Eat Bulaga. Or baka kami lang ang nakapansin? Ang daming nagsasabi sa social media na parang mas trip daw nila ang mga surprises sa birthday bash ng kanilang idol last year. There were even some hoping Alden Richards would make a big surprise kagaya nang pagbibigay niya ng iba’t ibang meaning sa bawat letter ng pangalan ni Maine last year. May mga nagsasabi tuloy na parang bitin, o kulang ang mga nangyari. Nevertheless, mukhang very happy and pleased naman ang may birthday. Nagtrending pa rin ang #MaineCelebration online at ang daming greetings from her fans — all expressing their love and support hindi lang sa birthday girl kundi pati sa ka-loveteam niya. Nakakalula ang dami ng cakes huh! Kaya good luck kay Maine kung paano niya uubusin ang lahat ng yun. Ang sarap din tingnan ng tinikmang cake nila na top with strawberries and blueberries. Nakicelebrate din ang ‘classmate’ nyang si Jake Ejercito na siyang umabot sa final round ng Jack Pot and Poy. Nakipag kulitan pa si Jake kay Maine habang nakipaglaban sa jak and poy. Basta ang masasabi lang namin after is Happiest Birthday Maine!

