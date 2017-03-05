Elha Nympha humataw sa Steve Harvey show na ‘Little Big Shots’

IBANG klase ang Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids contender na si Elha Nympha.

She showed the whole world how powerful her voice is nang ipalabas na sa FB page ng Little Big Shots ang pagkanta niya ng “Chandelier” by Sia.

Hangang-hanga ang audience sa kanya sa American talent show na hosted ni Steve Harvey, as she belted out her powerful voice with conviction.

Umani nang halos 4.4 million views and still counting ang naturang video at ang daming magagandang comments ang inani ng pambato natin na si Elha. Yung iba pa nga ay sinasabing baka siya na ang susunod na Charice Pempengco pagdating sa singing.