Elha Nympha ginulat ang viewers ng Steve Harvey shows na ‘Little Big Shots’

IBANG klase ang Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids contender na si Elha Nympha.

She showed the whole world how powerful her voice is nang ipalabas na sa FB page ng Little Big Shots ang pagkanta niya ng Chandelier by Sia.

Hangang-hanga ang audience sa kanya sa American talent show na hinohost ni Steve Harvey as she belted out her powerful voice with conviction.

Umani nang halos 4.4 million views ang naturang video at ang daming magagandang mga comments on how awesome her voice is. Yung iba pa nga ay sinasabing baka siya na ang susunod na Charice Pempengco pagdating sa singing.