Robi umaasang sa part 2 ng love story nila ni Gretchen Ho

NOON pa balak na aminin ni Robi Domingo ang tungkol sa break-up nila ni Gretchen Ho, pero mas pinili nitong magsalita sa presscon ng bago niyang show sa ABS-CBN – perfect timing, kumbaga.
Although lumabas na sa late night show ni Kuya Boy Abunda ang joint statement nina Robi at Gretchen, nagsalita pa rin ang binata during the I Can Do That presscon. Siya ang magiging host nito along with Alex Gonzaga.
Inamin nga ni Robi na matagal na silang break ni Gretchen at sinabi pa nitong he is still hurting. Anang TV host-actor, feeling niya ang presscon nila para sa I Can Do That ang perfect opportunity para diretsong sagutin ang isyu.
Sey pa nito, “Right now, with all the things that happened, I can do that (moving on) because I have to.”
Ipinagdiinan pa ni Robi na walang third party involved sa kanilang break-up, kasabay ng paglilinaw na walang kinalaman ang K-Pop superstar na si Sandara Park sa paghihiwalay nila ni Gretchen.
Ngunit sa kabila nito, hindi naman daw isinasara ni Robi ang posibilidad ng pagbabalikan, “Yes we are (still friends). Our doors are open for each other and that’s the best part, hindi kami bitter sa isa’t isa. Yes on my end I’m still hurting, I’m still sad about what happened. Sana maayos kasi she’s really a great person.”
Nang tanungin kung ano ba talaga ang rason ng kanilang break-up, “Ibigay niyo na sa amin yun. But yung mga three month rule hindi talaga nag-a-apply sa akin.”
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94