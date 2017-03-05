Robi umaasang sa part 2 ng love story nila ni Gretchen Ho

NOON pa balak na aminin ni Robi Domingo ang tungkol sa break-up nila ni Gretchen Ho, pero mas pinili nitong magsalita sa presscon ng bago niyang show sa ABS-CBN – perfect timing, kumbaga.

Although lumabas na sa late night show ni Kuya Boy Abunda ang joint statement nina Robi at Gretchen, nagsalita pa rin ang binata during the I Can Do That presscon. Siya ang magiging host nito along with Alex Gonzaga.

Inamin nga ni Robi na matagal na silang break ni Gretchen at sinabi pa nitong he is still hurting. Anang TV host-actor, feeling niya ang presscon nila para sa I Can Do That ang perfect opportunity para diretsong sagutin ang isyu.

Sey pa nito, “Right now, with all the things that happened, I can do that (moving on) because I have to.”

Ipinagdiinan pa ni Robi na walang third party involved sa kanilang break-up, kasabay ng paglilinaw na walang kinalaman ang K-Pop superstar na si Sandara Park sa paghihiwalay nila ni Gretchen.

Ngunit sa kabila nito, hindi naman daw isinasara ni Robi ang posibilidad ng pagbabalikan, “Yes we are (still friends). Our doors are open for each other and that’s the best part, hindi kami bitter sa isa’t isa. Yes on my end I’m still hurting, I’m still sad about what happened. Sana maayos kasi she’s really a great person.”

Nang tanungin kung ano ba talaga ang rason ng kanilang break-up, “Ibigay niyo na sa amin yun. But yung mga three month rule hindi talaga nag-a-apply sa akin.”