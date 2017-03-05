Kris nag-taping na para sa #tripnikris; ipangsasabong ng GMA sa GGV ni Vice? By Ambet Nabus Bandera

THIS time, mukhang totoo na ang pagpaparamdam ni Kris Aquino sa pagbabalik niya sa telebisyon, with matching “to where I belong” statement pa na obviously ay may konek sa slogan noon ng GMA 7. Base sa impormasyon na nakuha namin sa isang kaibigan, finally daw ay nagdesisyon na ang Kapuso Network na “ampunin” si Kris matapos nitong layasan ang ABS-CBN. Naplantsa na raw ang mga dapat ayusin sa pagitan ng GMA at ng kampo ni Kris. Naayos na rin daw ang naging “conflict” sa ilang bossing ng network. Siyempre marami sa mga fans ni Tetay ang natuwa at nagsabing sana raw ay wala nang mangyaring aberya sa muling pagharap nito sa TV cameras. Sa kanyang Instagram account, ibinalita ni Kris na excited na siyang mag-taping for her new show, “I’m nervous for this new project, new journey, new team to work with, new places to explore- but I’m prepared because my new steps are being taken wearing beautiful shoes #FeelingCinderella. Leaving now.” Nilagyan pa niya ito ng hashtag na #TripNiKris at #BestOfThePhilippines. Ayon sa kanyang followers, baka raw #TripNiKris ang magiging title ng kanyang show sa GMA. Pero totoo kaya ang nabalitaan namin na itatapat daw sa late night show ni Vice Ganda ang programa ni Tetay? Kung true, magandang banggaan ito!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.