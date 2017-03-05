Gerald pinaligaya ang mga batang may kapansanan

MAY balak din kayang pumasok sa mundo ng politics ang Kapamilya hunk actor na si Gerald Anderson? Ito ang tanong ng ilang netizens matapos maibalita ang mga ginagawang charity projects ng binata sa iba’t ibang panig ng bansa.

Sa report ng ABS-CBN, ipinakita ang pagtulong ni Gerald sa mga disabled children na nasa Cottolengo Filipino, isang orphanage na matatagpuan sa Montalban, Rizal.

“Nakilala ko sila 2012 kasi nag-research ako for Budoy (dati niyang teleserye). Dito ako nag-immerse.

Nag-birthday ako dito ilang beses na, nakapunta kami sa mga ibang outing like Enchanted Kingdom.

Malapit sa puso ko, eh. I can’t explain it,” ang pahayag ng aktor.

Mas lalong naging espesyal ang pagpunta roon ni Gerald dahil sa pagdadala niya ng mga ‘Angel Dogs.’

Ayon sa binata, ibang breed naman ang mga asong ito sa ginagamit nila para sa search and rescue ng kanyang K-9 foundation.

“These dogs are specially trained to help those who are sick, who are autistic, those with disabilities, and special needs. As you’ve seen talagang naging calm sila, masaya sila, pagkasama mga aso. So that’s our goal,” chika pa ni Gerald sa nasabing panayam.

Dugtong pa nito, “I feel recharged and I feel happy. This is why I’m so motivated sa career ko kasi I have to have that power that leverage para marami kaming ganitong moments.”

Samantala, magse-celebrate na ng 1st anniversary ang K-9 Foundation nina Gerald kasabay ng kanyang 28th birthday sa March 7. Ibinalita ng aktor na sa darating na April 5, magkakaroon sila ng fundraising event. Una nang nagpahayag ng suporta sa proyektong ito ang kaibigan ni Gerald na si Piolo Pascual.

Sey pa ni Gerald, ang objective ng event na ito ay para ma-educate ang ibang tao sa kahalagahan ng “specially-trained dogs” sa bawat mamamayang Pilipino, lalo na sa oras ng kalamidad at trahedya.

Para naman sa mga Kimerald fans, malapit n’yo nang mapanood ang reunion series nina Gerald at Kim Chiu, ang Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin.