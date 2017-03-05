Jodi, Ser Chief muling magtatambal sa serye ng ABS-CBN

HOW true na magbabalik-tambalan ulit sa teleserye sina Jodi Sta. Maria at Richard Yap?

Walang imposible kung ipu-push talaga ito ng ABS-CBN since ang tagal na rin naman ng huli niyang serye, ang super successful na Be Careful With My Heart.

May mga nagsasabi kasi na lumamlam ang career ni Richard nu’ng mahiwalay siya kay Jodi. Sa isang showbiz umpukan may nagbanggit pa na sa isang beauty contest sa isang sikat na syudad sa Maynila kung saan special guest si Richard, hindi raw tumagal ng five seconds ang palakpakan sa kanya when he was introduced and after his song number which is very unlikely.

Anyway, siguradong bumaha na naman ng luha kagabi dahil sa episode ni Jodi sa longest drama anthology on TV hosted by Charo Santos, ang Maalaala Mo Kaya.

Isang madamdaming kwento ng isang inang ibinenta ang anak sa sariling ama ang kanyang ginampanan sa MMK bilang si Marie. Kinagisnan na niya ang amang pusher at inang walang awang nananakit sa kanya. Ang akala niyang magandang buhay na ibibigay ng kinasama niyang lalaki ay ay kabaligtaran pala dahil mas masahol pa ang sasapitin niya – ginahasa at sinaktan pa siya nito.

Nakasama ni Jodi sa upcoming episode ng MMK sina Raymond Bagatsing, Ahron Villena at Lara Morena na idinirek ni Dado Lumibao.

Napapanood pa rin ang MMK tuwing Sabado ng gabi sa ABS-CBN.