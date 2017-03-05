Serye ng AlDub pasok agad sa Top 10 ng NUTAM; Encantandia ng GMA wagi pa rin

NAPANATILI ng GMA 7 ang pagiging number one sa nationwide TV ratings nitong nakaraang Pebrero, ayon sa data mula sa Nielsen TV Audience Measurement.

Mula Peb. 1 hanggang 28 (ang Pebrero 19 hanggang 28 ay ayon sa overnight data), lumabas na GMA pa rin ang mas tinangkilik ng mga manonood kung saan nakakuha ito ng average total day people audience share na 41.2% sa National Urban Television Audience Measurement o NUTAM.

Sa lahat ng dayparts sa NUTAM, namayagpag ang Kapuso Network kung saan hindi pa rin natitinag sa number one spot ang telefantasyang Encantadia. Nakapasok din agad sa top 10 ang pinakaunang teleseryeng pinagbibidahan nina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza na Destined To Be Yours na nagsimula noong Peb. 27. Kasama rin sa listahan ng top rating programs ang Magpakailanman, Alyas Robin Hood, Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho, at 24 Oras.

Samantala, lumaki pa ang lamang ng GMA sa balwarte nitong Urban Luzon na bumubuo sa 77 percent ng mga manonood sa urban TV homes sa bansa. Nakakuha ang Network ng average people audience share na 47.3%. Nanguna ang Kapuso Network sa lahat ng dayparts sa Urban Luzon kung saan 24 sa 30 top rating programs ay mula sa GMA. Una pa rin sa listahang ito ang Encantadia at Destined To Be Yours.

Kamakailan lamang, naglunsad din ang Network ng mga bagong programa tulad ng Legally Blind, Full House Tonight at Case Solved na pawang pumasok agad sa listahan ng top rating programs ng GMA.