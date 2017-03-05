Angelica, Ellen patalbugan sa atensiyon ni John Lloyd; tuhugan na ang labanan

THERE seems to be a war of the roses between Ellen Adarna and Angelica Panganiban.

That was how the fans sum up their latest kaganapan sa kani-kanilang Instagram account.

Earlier kasi, Angelica posted a photo in which kitang-kita sa kanyang sunglasses na siya ay nasa bahay ni John Lloyd Cruz.

Seemingly dropping hints na they’re back on each other’s loving arms, ‘yan ang dating ng kanyang photo.

Not to be outdone, Ellen, fully aware that she’s being linked, romantically, that is, kay John Lloyd, posted a series of photos wherein kitang-kita na magkasama sila ng binata. Tatlong photos ‘yon, ha, against Angelica’s two pictures.

With that, fans felt inaasar ni Ellen si Angelica.

“Mahilig si Ellen sa mga guys na may current and ex-GFs pa, no? Challenge kaya for her mabingwit ang mga ganyang guys? Just asking.”

“Kahit naman warla freak si Angge e ok naman ke Ellen ang me kasabayan kaya balewala.”

“Hindi naman confirmed nagkabalikan sina Angge at Loydie. Baka paandar lang yan ni Angge para mabakuran si Loydie from competition.”

“Mukha ngang totoo na may something ang dalawa. nasa isang resort sila with friends.”

“Si Angge nag post ng photo ng pool. Si Adarna naman this. Hmmmm. Eto Lang naman ang napansin ko. Not because I do think May something between Adarna and JLC but more so prueba lang na Tapos na si JLC at Angge.”

That was some netizens’ comments.