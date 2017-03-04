Dingdong super enjoy sa pag-aalaga kay Baby Zia

BATAY sa mga social media posts, masasabing right up his alley ang pagho-host ni Dingdong Dantes ng criminal forensic show na Case Solved. No other Kapuso actor possesses the same caliber and authoritative mien para ihatid ang kasong sinaliksik, binusisi at hinanapan ng kalutasan.

Kung krimen at ang paglutas nito ang tema ng CS, let’s take a peek into Dingdong’s life off camera. Kapansin-pansin kasi na tila araw-araw ay Araw ng mga Puso para sa premyadong aktor.

Tinuldukan niya kasi ang Pebrero sa kanyang kalendaryo sa pamamagitan ng pakikipag-bonding sa kanyang unica hija na si Baby Zia. In his post on Instagram, masayang ibinahagi ng Kapuso Primetime King ang kanilang litrato while riding a horse aptly captioned: “I was finally able to take her out on a playdate yesterday.”

Totoong much of his energy and inspiration na lutang na lutang sa pagho-host ng nasabing criminal forensic show is attributed to the unspeakable excitement niya bilang ama. Now on its third week, abangan ang isa na namang kapana-panabik at makapigil-hiningang episode ng nag-iisang procedural crime docu-drama ngayong Sabado, 2:30 p.m. pagkatapos ng Eat Bulaga.