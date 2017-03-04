Quantcast

Dingdong super enjoy sa pag-aalaga kay Baby Zia

By

12:30 am | Saturday, March 4th, 2017

DINGDONG DANTES

DINGDONG DANTES

BATAY sa mga social media posts, masasabing right up his alley ang pagho-host ni Dingdong Dantes ng criminal forensic show na Case Solved. No other Kapuso actor possesses the same caliber and authoritative mien para ihatid ang kasong sinaliksik, binusisi at hinanapan ng kalutasan.

Kung krimen at ang paglutas nito ang tema ng CS, let’s take a peek into Dingdong’s life off camera. Kapansin-pansin kasi na tila araw-araw ay Araw ng mga Puso para sa premyadong aktor.
Tinuldukan niya kasi ang Pebrero sa kanyang kalendaryo sa pamamagitan ng pakikipag-bonding sa kanyang unica hija na si Baby Zia. In his post on Instagram,  masayang ibinahagi ng Kapuso Primetime King ang kanilang litrato while riding a horse aptly captioned: “I was finally able to take her out on a playdate yesterday.”
Totoong much of his energy and inspiration na lutang na lutang sa pagho-host ng nasabing criminal forensic show is attributed to the unspeakable excitement niya bilang ama. Now on its third week, abangan ang isa na namang kapana-panabik at makapigil-hiningang episode ng nag-iisang procedural crime docu-drama ngayong Sabado, 2:30 p.m. pagkatapos ng Eat Bulaga.

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Copyright © 2017,

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.

Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94





TODAY'S ISSUE OF BANDERA

    bandera-1
    bandera-1
    bandera-1

Advertisement