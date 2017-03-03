2 sugatan, SUV wasak sa 2 pagsabog sa Samar By John Roson Bandera

Dalawang menor de edad ang nasugatan at isang sasakyan ang napinsala nang magpasabog ng improvised explosive at granada ang mga di pa kilalang salarin sa Catbalogan City, Samar, Biyernes ng umaga. Sugatan sina Faith Rosales, 17, at BJ Bernate, 6, sabi ni Supt. Edwin Barbosa, hepe ng Catbalogan City Police. Nasugatan ang dalawa sa pagsabog ng “homemade explosive” na hinagis sa bahay ni Brgy. Canlapwas chairwoman Ma. Elfa de Jesus dakong ala-1:30, sabi ni Barbosa sa ulat na ipinadala ng Eastern Visayas regional police. Naghihintay noon ng masasakyan si Rosales habang si Bernate ay natutulog sa labas ng bahay ng kanyang pamilya, na ilang metro lang ang layo sa blast site. Dalawampung minuto lang matapos ang pagsabog, isang granada naman ang sumambulat sa Purok 1, Brgy. Silanga, doon din sa Catbalogan. Ang ikalawang pagsabog ay dulot ng granadang hinagis sa bahay ng isang Lucio Pacle, ani Barbosa. Walang naiulat na nasaktan, pero napinsala ng pagsabog ang ilang ari-arian, kabilang ang Mitsubishi Pajero ni Pacle. Sinabi sa pulisya ng mga saksi na ang mga naghagis ng improvised explosive at granada ay dalawang lalaking magkaangkas sa itim na motorsiklo, at kapwa naka-itim na jacket at bonnet. Sinisilip ng mga imbestigador ang posibilidad na isang tandem lang ang nasa likod ng dalawang pagpapasabog, sabi ni Chief Supt. Elmer Beltejar, hepe ng Eastern Visayas regional police. Bubuo ng special investigation task group para alamin ang pagkakakilanlan, kinaroroonan, at motibo ng mga salarin, aniya pa.

