Quantcast

Mega bawal nang makisawsaw sa politika, dedma lang sa laban nina Kiko at De Lima

‘Nakakatawa ang ginagawa ni Manny sa Senado!’

By

12:10 am | Saturday, March 4th, 2017

sharon cuneta at manny pacquiao
TULAD ng alam ng marami, isa si Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan sa mga tinanggalan ng chairmanship sa pinamumunuan nitong committee (agriculture) along with other solons. Kabilang na ang mga ito sa minority block ng Senado.
As for Kiko, he had seen this coming. Sila nga naman kasing inalisan ng puwesto are members of the Liberal Party, ang nagsisilbing oposisyon that threatens to thwart or block kung anuman ang mga mahahalagang isyu o agenda ng mga kabaro identified wih the Duterte administration such as the EJK, reimposition of the death penalty, among others.
Isa si Manny Pacquiao sa mga nakipulong prior to the reshuffle, bagay na gusto naming pagtawanan considering that he is a virtual greenhorn sa legislatibong mundo.
The chutzpah na si Manny pa ang naunang maghain ng pagbalasa sa Senado gayong hindi pa nag-iinit ang puwet niya sa Senate supposedly composed of thinking minds!
Since this column falls on a showbiz page, naiintriga kami sa kahihinatnan ng sapilitang pag-turn over ni Kiko sa kanyang pangunahing trabaho lalo’t kasama ring nagdesisyon si Sen. Tito Sotto na malapit sa asawa ni Kiko, si Sharon Cuneta.
Previously, nagkaroon na ng “lamat” ang relasyon nina Sen. Tito at Sharon. Politically rooted ‘yon. With the recent turn of events, do we see history repeats itself?
This much we know for now, wala kami o wala pa kaming natitisod na posts si Sharon on her social media account. Surprisingly, “tongue-tied” si Sharon kahit umani ng batikos ang kan-yang asawa for his behavior shortly after Sen. Leila de Lima was put behind bars.
Most certainly, isinasaloob na lang din ni Sharon ang nangyari kay Sen. Kiko whose stripped chairmanship ay may kuneksiyon sa itinuturing niyang ninong, kundi man ama sa showbiz since time immemorial.

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Copyright © 2017,

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.

Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94





TODAY'S ISSUE OF BANDERA

    bandera-1
    bandera-1
    bandera-1

Advertisement