Mega bawal nang makisawsaw sa politika, dedma lang sa laban nina Kiko at De Lima

TULAD ng alam ng marami, isa si Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan sa mga tinanggalan ng chairmanship sa pinamumunuan nitong committee (agriculture) along with other solons. Kabilang na ang mga ito sa minority block ng Senado.

As for Kiko, he had seen this coming. Sila nga naman kasing inalisan ng puwesto are members of the Liberal Party, ang nagsisilbing oposisyon that threatens to thwart or block kung anuman ang mga mahahalagang isyu o agenda ng mga kabaro identified wih the Duterte administration such as the EJK, reimposition of the death penalty, among others.

Isa si Manny Pacquiao sa mga nakipulong prior to the reshuffle, bagay na gusto naming pagtawanan considering that he is a virtual greenhorn sa legislatibong mundo.

The chutzpah na si Manny pa ang naunang maghain ng pagbalasa sa Senado gayong hindi pa nag-iinit ang puwet niya sa Senate supposedly composed of thinking minds!

Since this column falls on a showbiz page, naiintriga kami sa kahihinatnan ng sapilitang pag-turn over ni Kiko sa kanyang pangunahing trabaho lalo’t kasama ring nagdesisyon si Sen. Tito Sotto na malapit sa asawa ni Kiko, si Sharon Cuneta.

Previously, nagkaroon na ng “lamat” ang relasyon nina Sen. Tito at Sharon. Politically rooted ‘yon. With the recent turn of events, do we see history repeats itself?

This much we know for now, wala kami o wala pa kaming natitisod na posts si Sharon on her social media account. Surprisingly, “tongue-tied” si Sharon kahit umani ng batikos ang kan-yang asawa for his behavior shortly after Sen. Leila de Lima was put behind bars.

Most certainly, isinasaloob na lang din ni Sharon ang nangyari kay Sen. Kiko whose stripped chairmanship ay may kuneksiyon sa itinuturing niyang ninong, kundi man ama sa showbiz since time immemorial.