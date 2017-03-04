Robi sa minalas na lovelife: Kailangan ko nang mag-move on!

“I Can Do That!” That’s not just the title of the new reality show of ABS-CBN hosted by Robi Domingo and Alex Gonzaga but that’s is also the pampalakas ng loob na sagot ni Robi sa tanong kung kakayanin niya ang pagiging girlfriend-less.

Nag-break na kasi sila ng kanyang girlfriend na si Gretchen Ho. “I have to.” That was Robi’s curt reply.

“Siyempre, with all the things that happened, kailangan mag-move forward kasi there’s no time to be sad muna. I have the fair share of my sadness. Honestly, until now, I’m still hurting, pero kailangan kong mag-focus kasi you got lots on your plate,” paliwanag niya.

As to what caused their break-up, Robi explained, “Ito na yung opportunity, antagal mong hinintay itong moment na ito. Right now, with all the things that happened, I can do that because I have to.”

The show which will premiere March 11 on ABS-CBN will showcase Kapamilya stars Cristine Reyes, Arci Muñoz, Sue Ramirez, and Pokwang, with JC Santos, Gab Valenciano, Wacky Kiray, and the controversial ex-boyfriend of Erich Gonzales, Daniel Matsunaga.