Cherry Pie kontra sa death penalty kahit brutal na pinatay ang nanay

THERE are celebrities who showed AUDACITY in making public their stand on death penalty.

One is premyadong actress Cherry Pie Picache who posted her “Six Reasons to Oppose the Death Penalty”.

“The death penalty is racist.”

“The death penalty punishes the poor.”

“The death penalty condemns the innocent to die.”

“The death penalty is not a deterrent to violent crime.”

“The death penalty is “cruel and unusual punishment.”

“The death penalty fails to recognize that guilty people have the potential to change, denying them the opportunity to ever rejoin society.

“Please Help us God.?? #notodeathpenalty.”

That was her Instagram caption which to us made sense. Kahit na nabiktima ng masamang loob ang mother ni Cherry Pie ay hindi siya naniniwalang dapat na ibalik ang parusang bitay sa ating bansa.

Kami man, hindi kami naniniwala sa death penalty. Kung patawan ng parusang kamatayan ang isang inosenteng nilalang, dapat kamatayan din ang parusa sa nagsulong ng bill na ‘yan dahil kundi sa kanyang panukala ay hindi mamamatay ang inosenteng tao. Pati ang judge na nagpataw ng death penalty dapat patayin rin.

Dapat may ganyang inclusion sa ating batas. Isa pa, bakit wala ang plunder, eh, sandamakmak na magnanakaw ang mga nasa politika dahil ganoon sila pinalaki ng mga ina nilang walang kuwenta?

Saka, puwede ba, isama n’yo na rin ang pamilya ng plunderer sa kaso dahil it’s obvious na nakinabang naman sila sa nakaw na yaman.

Incidentally, busy si Cherry Pie sa play na “Buwan At Baril Sa Eb Major” which will run until Feb. 9-12, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., sa Yuchengco Museum Auditorium, Bantayog ng mga Bayani, Quezon Avenue, Quezon City. Tungkol ito sa evils ng Martial Law. Marami kasing idiots ang naniniwalang dapat ring ibalik ang Martial Law sa bansa.