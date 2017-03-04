Female celebrity sobrang pakialamera kaya kinakarma By Cristy Fermin Bandera

ALAM ng mga kababayan natin sa ibang bansa kung bakit parang pinagtampuhan ng kapalaran ang isang pamosong female TV host. Sayang nga naman dahil bukod sa matalino na ang babaeng personalidad ay galing pa siya sa isang buena familia. Ito kuno ang eksena. Namataan ng mga kababayan natin ang sikat na female personality sa isang restaurant sa isang napakagandang lugar sa ibang bansa. Kuwento ng aming source, “Natural, nagbulungan agad ang mga Pinoy na nasa resto, kilalang-kilala kasi nila ‘yung pumapasok na celebrity. Siya talaga ‘yun kahit wala siyang masyadong make-up. “E, may kasama pa siyang mga bagets na kilala rin, so talagang confirmed ng mga Pinoy na siya na nga ‘yun at hindi sila nagkakamali na baka may kamukha lang siyang Chinese customer sa restaurant! “Heto na. Dumating na ang mga inorder niyang food para sa kanilang lahat. Tinawag ng girl ang waiter, parang may itinatanong siya. Ang naulinigan lang nilang sagot ng waiter, ‘It’s our own style here.’ “Para kasing ipinipilit ni ___ (pangalan ng female personality) na hindi dapat nilalagyan ng ganu’n ang inorder niyang food, kaso, ang sabi naman ng waiter, e, ‘yun ang style nila ng pagluluto sa restaurant nila. “Ipinipilit pa rin ng girl na wala dapat ganu’ng sangkap sa inorder niyang food, first time daw siyang nakakita ng ganu’ng dish na nilagyan ng hindi dapat ilagay sa food. “Inis na sa kanya ang waiter, parang gusto na niyang sabihin na ano ba ang pakialam mo sa paraan ng pagluluto namin? Di kung ayaw mong kainin, ihiwalay mo, parang ganu’n ang gustong sabihin sa kanya ng waiter. “Sabi ng mga Pinoy na nasa katabing mesa lang ng female personality, kaya raw siya parang pinagtampuhan ng kapalaran, e, dahil sa pagiging pakialamera niya. “Ipinipilit niya ang gusto niya, ayaw niyang magpatalo, kaya nawalan siya ng trabaho. Naku, Bradly Guevarra at Tita Nene Ulanday, wala nang kailangang clue!” pagtatapos ng aming source.

