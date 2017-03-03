Kawal dinampot sa rape

Dinampot ng mga pulis ang isang kawal ng Marines sa Zamboanga City matapos ireklamo ng panghahalay ng isang babae, ayon sa pulisya. Nakaditine ngayon si Pfc. Jeffrey Gambita, miyembro ng 72nd Marine Corps Artillery Battalion, para sa karadagang imbestigasyon, ayon sa ulat ng Zamboanga Peninsula regional police. Una dito, inireklamo si Gambita ng isang 20-anyos na babae para sa umano’y panghahalay. Sinabi ng babae sa pulisya na noong Miyerkues ng gabi’y nakipag-videoke siya sa kawal sa transient quarters, pero dakong alas-11 ay hinalay siya nito. Nang paalis na sana ang babae Huwebes ng umaga ay bigla umano siyang hinila ng kawal at muling hinalay pasado alas-7. Matapos ireklamo ng babae’y nadakip ang suspek sa paliparan ng lungsod, ayon sa pulisya.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.