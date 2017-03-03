Publiko walang simpatya kay de Lima-Palasyo Bandera

RUMESBAK ang Palasyo kay Sen. Leila de Lima matapos ang kanyang panibagong banat sa mga tagapagsalita ni Pangulong Duterte kung saan sinabihan niya ang mga ito na tigilan ang panloloko sa publiko.

“She should instead write to herself and tell herself to stop fooling herself and the people,” sabi ni Presidential Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo.

Binanggit pa ni Panelo ang isang on-line survey kung saan kalahating milyon umano ng mga sumagot ang pabor na makulong si de Lima, samantalang 5,000 ang nais na siya ay mapalaya.

“She should accept reality and the truth that she created the rut she is now in. She is paying a karmic debt,” giit ni Panelo.

