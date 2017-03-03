Bakbakan uli sa Sulu: 14 kawal sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Di bababa sa 14 sundalo ang nasugatan nang muling makasagupa ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang Abu Sayyaf sa lalawigan ng Sulu Biyernes ng umaga, ayon sa militar. Nakasagupa Biyernes ng mga kawal ang mga tagasunod ni Radullan Sahiron, ang pinakamataas na lider ng Abu Sayyaf, sabi ni Army spokesman Col. Benjamin Hao. Ito ang ikalawang naiulat na sagupaan sa pagitan ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan at Abu Sayyaf mula nang pugutan ng bandidong grupo ang German hostage na si Juergen Kantner sa Sulu. Ayon kay Hao, naganap ang pinakahuling sagupaan alas-9 sa Kan Udong, Brgy. Igasan, bayan ng Patikul. Nagsasagawa ng field military operations ang Army 32nd Infantry Battalion nang makasagupa ang 120 bandido, aniya. Ang mga bandido’y pinamunuan nina Sahiron at Abu Sayyaf sub-commanders Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan at Almuher Yadah, ani Hao. Labing-apat na kawal ang inisyal na naiulat na nasugatan, habang inaalam pa kung may mga sugatan o nasawi sa mga bandido, aniya. Noong Miyerkules, limang kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf ang napaulat na nasawi, lima pa ang nasugatan, at 11 kawal ang nagtamo ng pinsala sa isa pang bakbakan sa Brgy. Bud Taran, bayan ng Indanan, ayon sa militar. Naganap ang naturang sagupaan tatlong araw matapos pugutan ng mga bandido si Kantner doon din sa Indanan noong Linggo, nang mapaso ang deadline para sa P30-milyong ransom na hingi nila para sa German. Nitong Martes, sinabi ni Armed Forces chief Gen. Eduardo Año na binihag si Kantner sa kampo ni Sahiron, bago inatasan ng Abu Sayyaf top commander si sub-leader Muamar Askali alyas “Abu Rami” na pugutan ang banyaga. Inatasan ng gobyerno ang militar na tugisin ang mga pumatay kay Kantner at iligtas ang 31 pang kidnap victims, na karamiha’y banyaga, na hawal pa ng Abu Sayyaf.

