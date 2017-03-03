De Lima sa mga tagapagsalita ni Duterte: Stop fooling our people

MULING naglabas ng sulat kamay na pahayag si Sen. de Lima kung saan sinabihan niya ang mga tagapagsalita ngMalacañang at ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na itigil ang panloloko sa tao.

“To the President’s and PNP spokespersons and other presidential defenders who deny that the daily drug killings are state-sponsored and instead demand for ‘solid proof,’ I say to you: Stop insulting our intelligence. Stop fooling our people and the rest of the world,” sabi ni de Lima sa isang pahinang sulat.

Idinagdag ni de Lima na ang katotohanan ang unang apektado ng tinaguriang gera ng gobyerno kontra droga.

“In due time, your President and those who blindly enforce his illegal orders to kill, fabricate evidence and concoct lies will be held accountable,” dagdag ni de Lima.

Kasalukuyang nakakulong si de Lima sa Camp Crame Custodial Center dahil sa umano’y pagkakasangkot sa iligal na droga.