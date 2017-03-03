Mastermind sa ‘Rent sangla’ arestado sa Laguna Inquirer

NAARESTO ang umano’y utak ng tinaguriang ‘rent sangla’ scheme ng mga myembro ng Highway Patrol Group (HPG) ng Philippine National Police (PNP) sa Sta. Rosa City, Laguna.

Sa isang panayam, sinabi ni Senior Insp. Myra Novilla, HPG spokesperson for the Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) region, papunta na sa korte sa Laguna ang isang grupo ng pulis para sa inquest ng suspek na si Rafaela Anunciacion. Nahuli si Anunciacion, 56, ganap na alas- 8:30 ng gabi noong Huwebes sa kanyang bahay sa Sta. Rosa.

Si Anunciacion umano ang nasalikod ng isang multimillion-peso scheme kung saan naloloko ang mga may-ari ng sasakyan na isali ang kanilang kotse sa isang car rental business kapalit ng buwanang bayad.

Nauna nang naaresto ang ka-live in ni Anunciacion na si Tychicus Nambio sa Laguna.

Bukod kay Anunciacion, nahaharap din sa mga kaso sina Eleanor Rosales, isang residente ng Sta. Rosa; Anastacia Cauyan, ng Biñan City; at Jhennelyn Berroyo ng Sta. Rosa.

Hindi pa nahuhuli ang mga suspek.

Nauna nang narekober ng mga pulis ang 457 kotse mula sa grupo matapos ang serye ng operasyon sa Metro Manila, Calabarzon at Central Luzon.

