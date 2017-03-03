Ex-Misamis Oriental mayor kinasuhan ng graft dahil sa P5M fertilizer deal INQUIRER.net

PORMAL nang kinasuhan ng graft ng mga state prosecutor ang isang dating mayor ng Misamis Oriental dahil sa pagbili ng P4.999 milyong halaga ng fertilizer ng hindi sumasailalim sa public bidding noong Hunyo 2004. Sinampahan si dating Libertad mayor Alberto Acain at pitong iba pa sa Sandiganbayan ng dalawang counts ng paglabag sa section 3(e) ng Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. Pinaboran umano ng mga akusado ang Green’s International Enterprises (GIE) sa pagbili ng 2,500 at 1,166 litro ng Macro Micro Liquid Foliar Fertilizer, na nagkakahalaga ng P3.25 milyon at P1.749 milyon, ayon sa pagkakasunod. Pinalabas umano ng mga opisyal sa procurement na nagkaroon bidding. Pinirmahan ni Assistant Special Prosecutor Lalaine Benitez ang isinampahant kaso. Bukod kay Acai, kinasuhan din si bids and awards committee chair Oscar Benlot, at mga miyembro na sina Lucia Almeñe, Isidro Gervacio, Elizabeth Pagalan, at Sergio Jacalan Jr. Kasama rin sa sinampahan ng kaso ay sina GIE proprietor Ricardo Mendoza Jr. at kinatawan nito na si Ma. Lourdes Mendoza. Inirekomenda ang P60,000 piyansa para sa kadang akusado.

