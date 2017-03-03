South Korean fugitive pinigilang makapasok sa PH INQUIRER.net

PINIGILANG ng Bureau of Immigration (BI) na makapasok sa Pilipinas ang isang South Korean national na pinaghahanap sa kanyang bansa. Sinabi ni BI Commissioner Jaime Morente na wanted ang 56-anyos na si Jurng Wook Yi ng mga otoridad sa Seoul dahil sa operasyon ng multimillion dollar na iligal na online gaming sa Cambodia ilang taon na ang nakakaraan. Idinagdag ni Morente na hinarang ng mga opisyal ng immigration sa NAIA 2 terminal ang Koreano matapos na dumating sakay ng isang Philippine Airlines mula sa Incheon. Hindi siya pinapasok sa bansa matapos madiskubre na siya ang nasa red notice mula sa Interpol dahil sa kriminal na kaso na inihain laban sa kanya sa Korea, ayon a kay Morente. Inilagay ang Koreano sa blacklist ng bureau para sa mga undesirable alien. Kabilang si Yi sa listahan ng mga wanted na kriminal ng Interpol simula pa noong 2013 nang hilingin ng mga otoridad mula sa South Korea na maglabas ito ng red notice laban sa kanya. Base sa impormasyon na ibinigay ng Korean embassy na sa pagitan ng Disyembre 2009 at Nobyembre 2011, nakipagsabawatan si Yi sa iba pang mga suspek sa pagbubukas ng libo-libong iigal na gambling website sa Cambodia.

