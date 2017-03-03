Gag order hiniling sa kaso ni de Lima

HINILING ng mga prosecutor sa Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court na pagbawalan ang lahat ng partido na talakayin sa publiko ang mga kaso laban kay Sen. Leila de Lima.

Sinabi ni Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Peter Ong na sa ilalim ng sub judice rule, kapag naihain ng ang kaso sa korte, bawal na ang lahat na pag-usapan ang kaso.

Idinagdag ni Ong na bukod sa mga abogado ni de Lima, dapat isama sa gag order ang senador, ang mga abogado at maging si Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II.

“That is the spirit of why we are asking the court for an order directing all parties from the government and the accused to refrain making comment, suggestions and even discussing the merits of the case,” ayon pa kay Ong.

Itinanggi naman ni Ong na iniutos ni Aguirre ang pagpapalabas ng gag order.

Nahaharap si de Lima at maraming iba pa sa paglabag sa mga probisyon ng Comprehensive Dangerous Act of 2002 kaugnay umano ng operasyon ng droga sa loob ng New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

“We are not allowed to talk while the case is pending. If the public wants to talk [about the case of De Lima] go ahead but not the parties,” sabi ni Ong.

Sinabi naman ni Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Leilia Llanes na kinukondisyon umano ng mga abogado ni de Lima ang publiko na mahina ang kaso laban sa kanya.

“So if possible for both parties from prosecutor panel and the accused refrain from saying things that might affect the minds of the public,” ayon Llanes.

Iginiit naman ng mga abogado ni de Lima na wala pang epekto ang mosyon ng mga prosecutor dahil wala pang desisyon ang korte.