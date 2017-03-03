Gag order hiniling sa kaso ni de Lima

HINILING ng mga prosecutor sa Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court na pagbawalan ang lahat ng partido na talakayin sa publiko ang mga kaso laban kay Sen. Leila de Lima.
Sinabi ni Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Peter Ong na sa ilalim ng sub judice rule, kapag naihain ng ang kaso sa korte, bawal na ang lahat na pag-usapan ang kaso.
Idinagdag ni Ong na bukod sa mga abogado ni de Lima, dapat isama sa gag order ang senador, ang mga abogado at maging si Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II.
“That is the spirit of why we are asking the court for an order directing all parties from the government and the accused to refrain making comment, suggestions and even discussing the merits of the case,” ayon pa kay Ong.
Itinanggi naman ni Ong na iniutos ni Aguirre ang pagpapalabas ng gag order.
Nahaharap si de Lima at maraming iba pa sa paglabag sa mga probisyon ng Comprehensive Dangerous Act of 2002 kaugnay umano ng operasyon ng droga sa loob ng New Bilibid Prison (NBP).
“We are not allowed to talk while the case is pending. If the public wants to talk [about the case of De Lima] go ahead but not the parties,” sabi ni Ong.
Sinabi naman ni Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Leilia Llanes na kinukondisyon umano ng mga abogado ni de Lima ang publiko na mahina ang kaso laban sa kanya.
“So if possible for both parties from prosecutor panel and the accused refrain from saying things that might affect the minds of the public,” ayon Llanes.
Iginiit naman ng mga abogado ni de Lima na wala pang epekto ang mosyon ng mga prosecutor dahil wala pang desisyon ang korte.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, INQUIRER.net
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94