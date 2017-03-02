Madre binugbog sa Zambo Sur ‎ By John Roson Bandera

Sugatan ang isang matandang madre na Irish national nang bubugin ng di pa kilalang salarin sa Midsalip, Zamboanga del Sur, Miyerkules ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Isinugod sa ospital si Kathleen Anne Melia, 70, dahil sa pinsala sa iba-ibang bahagi ng katawan, ayon sa ulat ng Zamboanga Peninsula regional police. Naganap ang insidente pasado alas-9 sa labas ng kumbento ng San Jose Parish Church, kung saan nagsisilbi bilang madre si Melia. Tinakpan muna ng isang lalaking naka-bonnet ang bibig ni Melia bago siya pinagsusuntok sa mukha at bibig, hanggang sa malugmok sa lupa ang madre, ayon sa ulat. Unang dinala si Melia sa Midsalip Infirmary Hospital, ngunit kinailangang ilipat sa Medina General Hospital sa Ozamis City, Misamis Occidental, para sa karagdagang lunas. Inaalam pa ng Midsalip Police ang pagkakakilanlan at motibo ng salarin. (Joh

