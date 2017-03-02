Hubo’t hubad na mga preso sa Cebu provincial jail binatikos AFP

UMALMA ang publiko sa mga naglabasang litrato kung saan makikita na hubo’t hubad na nakaupo ang mga preso habang naghahanap ng mga kontrabando ang mga otoridad.

Ito’y sa harap naman ng akusasyon ng paglabag sa karapatang pantao sa kampanya ni Pangulong Duterte kontra droga.

Ginising ang mga preso bago magmadaling araw noong Martes at pinapunta sa quadrangle ng provincial jail at sapilitang pinaghubad habang nagsasagawa ng raid sa mga selda, ayon kay prison officer Rafael Espina.

Makikita sa mga litrato na ipinalabas ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) at provincial police na pawang walang saplot ang mga preso habang nakaupo sa quadrangle habang ginuguwardiyahan sila ng mga armadong pulis.

Sa isang pahayag ng PDEA, sinabi nito na kabilang sa mga nakumpiska ang maraming pakete ng shabu, dahon ng marijuana, mga kutsilyo at cell phone.

Naalarma naman ang mga human rights group matapos na magtrending ang mga litrato sa social media.

“This incident clearly amounts to cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment of prisoners,” sabi ng Amnesty International sa isang pahayag.

Sinabi ng Amnesty International na may obligasyon ang gobyerno na tiyakin na maayos ang trato sa mga preso.

“The conduct of these searches — out in the open and permitting photographs to be taken — was inhuman and degrading and violated the prisoners’ rights to privacy,” sabi ng Human Rights Watch.

Sinabi naman ni PDEA spokesman Derrick Carreon na ang provincial governor at mga guwardiya ang nag-utos na paghubarin ang mga preso.

“We just provide technical expertise,” sabi ni Carreon.

Iginiit naman ni provincial government information officer Jethro Bacolod na isang standard operating procedure (SOP) ang pagpapahubad ng mga preso sa mga isinasagawang raid.

