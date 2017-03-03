Maine nagulat sa b-day surprise ni Alden; todo ang kulitan at harutan sa live chat By Jun Nardo Bandera

SINIMULAN ni Alden Richards ang pagbibigay ng sorpresa kay Maine Mendoza nang magdaos ang GMA ng Destined To Be Yours live chat last Wednesday para sa kanilang followers. Kulitan at harutan ang nangyari na ikinatuwa ng AlDub Nation. Bakas sa mukha ni Meng ang pagkagulat nang maglabas ng birthday cake si Alden. Kahit halos araw-araw na nga silang magkasama ng Pambansang Bae, may gulat factor pa rin ang surprises sa kanya ng kapareha. Ngayong araw ang birthday ni Maine. Inaabangan ang mga sorpresang ihahatid ni Alden. May taping din sila ngayon para sa Destined To Be Yours. Pero bago ang birthday, binati muna ni Meng ang lead vocalist ng fave band niyang Coldplay na si Chris Martin na naunang nag-birthday. Remember, niregaluhan si Meng ni Chris ng love button galing sa isang friend ng phenomenal star, huh! O, AlDub Nation, sabay-sabay ninyong batiin ng “Happy birthday” si Maine a.k.a. Yaya Dub ng inyong buhay!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.