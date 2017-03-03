Teleserye nina Lovi at Tom, KMJS, lalaban sa NY Festivals By Ervin Santiago Bandera

WORLD-CLASS talaga ang mga programa ng GMA Network dahil humakot na naman ang mga ito ng nominasyon sa upcoming New York Festivals World’s Best TV and Films. Mula sa Entertainment TV, pasok sa Telenovela category ang top-rating primetime series na Someone To Watch Over Me na pinagbidahan nina Lovi Poe, Tom Rodriguez at Max Collins. Limang GMA News and Public Affairs shows naman ang pasok sa listahan ng finalists: ang Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho: Gintong Medalya; Reporter’s Notebook: Pasan-Pasang Pangarap; at Investigative Documentaries: PAAralan para sa Community Portraits category. Nominated naman ang Front Row: Bata sa Bintana para sa Human Concerns category habang ang Reel Time: Maling Akala ay nominado para sa National/International Affairs category.

