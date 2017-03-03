Yen Santos napalaban ng halikan at love scene kay Piolo: Aarte pa ba ko!

HINDI nagawang magsinungaling ni Papa Piolo Pascual nang aminin niyang nasa ibang bahagi sila ng New Zealand kaya’t hindi talaga ang Northern Stars (o Aurora Borealis) ang nasaksihan nila roon, kundi ang Southern Stars.

Malaking bahagi kasi ito sa bago niyang pelikula, ang “Northern Stars (A Journey to Love)” dahil du’n nga umiikot ang love story ng mga karakter nina Piolo at Yen Santos, pati na ang child star na si Raikko Mateo.

“But of course, with our very romantic locations and story, everything becomes real. Talagang kakaibang love story ito,” sey pa ni Papa P, na tuwang-tuwa na nakatrabaho ang dating PBB housemate at naging kilalang aktres sa mga TV soap ng ABS-CBN.

“Noon ko pa siya nakita at sinabihang napakaganda. She has a very pretty face, very sweet. Kaya nga when the project was offered to me, hindi na ako nagdalawang-isip,” ani papa P.

For her first starring role sa movie, proud na proud din si Yen na isang Piolo Pascual ang leading man niya at sa abroad pa “natupad” ang ilusyon niyang maging dyowa sila kahit sa movie lang.

“Aarte pa ba ako? But more than being a Piolo Pascual, nakaka-proud pong makilala siya bilang isang kaibigan,” sey ni Yen na napalaban sa halikan at love scene kay Piolo.

Regal Films ang nag-produce ng “Northern Stars: A Journey To Love” with Star Cinema sa marketing and promo.

Sa direksyon ni Dondon Santos, mapapanood ang pelikula ngayong March 29.