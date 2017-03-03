Sam na-trauma sa Paris matapos mabiktima ng magnanakaw

MUKHANG na-trauma si Sam Milby on his first trip to Paris.

Sa kanyang Twitter ay itsinika ni Sam ang nangyaring pandurukot sa kanya.

“Landed & took the train to the apartment… Then 3 men tried to rob me at the station. Not the best way to start my first time here in Paris.”

“The guys stole my passport thinking it was my wallet.”

‘Yan ang tweet ng Fil-Am actor.

To appease his fan, sinabi niyang hindi sila dapat mangamba dahil isinoli ng mga mandurukot ang passport niya, “Dont worry, when the 3 guys figured out it was my passport they gave it back and walked off,” tweet ng actor.

Ang daming nag-react sa kuwento niya when it got posted in one popular website. Ang dami nilang payo sa binata.

“I don’t use any expensive luggages, jewelry and todo porma pag nagta travel! Pag nakita nila na mukha kang mayaman mapagbtripan ka talaga.”

“Poor Sam! Pero marami talaga mandurukot sa Paris. I guess nobody warned him abt that.”

“Paris is full of snatchers and thieves, just like any other big city. Hope you’re able to get one right away from the US embassy there.”

“Not only in Paris but in other cities in Europe, too. Kaya if you go to a travel forum, frequent travellers often warn about that and offer tips and suggestions. I nearly got victimized by a pickpocket in Lisbon in one of their old trams.

“Buti nahuli ko agad. Plus my family and I were forewarned kaya we took plenty of precautions. Pero namuntikan pa. Kaya laging listo lang. I’m sure its the same everywhere you go.”