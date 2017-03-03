Utol ni Coco, actor-director bibida sa ‘Bhoy Intsik’

TUMODO na ang stage actor-TV commercial director na si RS Francisco (ginawang Raymond Francisco ang screen name) sa biggest break niya sa pag-arte sa “Bhoy Intsik” na isa sa entries sa Sinag Maynila 2017. Hindi naman bagito sa pag-arte sa big screen si Raymond. Ilan sa films na nagawa niya ay ang “She’s The One”, “Past Tense”, “Sibak: Midnight Dancer”, “Markova”, “Bwaya”, at ang short film na “Ang Bantay.” This time, si Joel Lamangan ang director niya at makaka-tandem niya rito si Ronwaldo Martin, nakababatang kapatid ni Coco Martin. Hindi sila lalabas na lovers sa movie kundi partners in crime. “Magaling si Ronwaldo. Naramdaman ko agad ang screen chemistry namin. Walang malisya ‘yon kahit gay ang role ko at straight siya,” saad ni Raymond sa grand presscon ng movie kahapon. Pero kahit bida na sa “Bhoy Intsik”, patuloy pa ring lalabas sa supporting roles si RS at pati na sa stage kung saan may malaki siyang proyekto. Mapapanood ang husay nina Raymond at Ronwaldo sa “Bhoy Intsik” simula March 9 hanggang 14 sa SM Megamall, SM North Edsa, Gateway at Glorietta 4 cinemas.

